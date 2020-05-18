VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th.

VF has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. VF has a payout ratio of 64.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VF to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,027,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,254. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23. VF has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VF will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Piper Sandler downgraded VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

