Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a report released on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of VFF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.13. 1,283,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,428. The company has a market cap of $196.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Village Farms International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $14.60.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 349.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

