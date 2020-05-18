VINchain Hits Market Cap of $2.51 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a market cap of $2.51 million and $172,362.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.56 or 0.02065536 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00084613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00170303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00039855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000158 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain launched on November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.