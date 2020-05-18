Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4575 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 44 years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $38.40 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

