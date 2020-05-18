Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th.

Walker & Dunlop has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

NYSE WD opened at $36.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 53.97 and a quick ratio of 53.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.05. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $79.74.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $234.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Bowers purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.19 per share, with a total value of $52,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,652.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $2,671,810.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,349 shares in the company, valued at $90,472,666.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 5,407 shares of company stock worth $230,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.