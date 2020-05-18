Wedbush Trims Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Target Price to $75.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOOR. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens raised Masonite International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura increased their target price on Masonite International from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masonite International from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.91.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded up $7.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.81. 12,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,766. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.70. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $89.21.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $551.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.66 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

