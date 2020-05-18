Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for B2Gold (BTO)

B2Gold (TSE: BTO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/8/2020 – B2Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

5/7/2020 – B2Gold had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – B2Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a C$8.60 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – B2Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$8.50.

4/23/2020 – B2Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – B2Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.75.

4/9/2020 – B2Gold was given a new C$6.50 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – B2Gold had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$7.50.

3/25/2020 – B2Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BTO stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,265,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,536. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$3.12 and a one year high of C$8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$510.53 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Bullock sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$469,457.55. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total transaction of C$7,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,586,924 shares in the company, valued at C$11,743,237.60. Insiders have sold a total of 2,662,519 shares of company stock valued at $17,391,267 over the last three months.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

