Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Trading Up 13.9% After Dividend Announcement

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)’s stock price was up 13.9% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $44.52 and last traded at $43.90, approximately 787,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 811,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roger L. Kearns bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $149,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at $425,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,181,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,810,000 after purchasing an additional 329,022 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,015,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,528,000 after acquiring an additional 187,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 518,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 738,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

