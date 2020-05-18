Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.97. 8,469,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,219,218. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.33. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.