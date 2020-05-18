Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 380,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 78,413 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 384,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $38.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,829. British American Tobacco PLC has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.6721 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 61.74%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

