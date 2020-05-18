Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,959 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,895,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,877,153,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,698,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.15. 6,447,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,629,881. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

