Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $118,000 Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 238,835 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded up $4.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.30. 1,700,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,808. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

