Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases 360 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in CME Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

CME traded up $4.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,266. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.95.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.67.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

