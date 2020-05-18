Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.12. 5,363,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,030. The company has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.38.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

