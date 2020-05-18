Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 1,409 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $3.34 on Monday, hitting $45.34. 32,018,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,861,658. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a market cap of $177.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

