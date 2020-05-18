Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 3,715 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,666 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Oracle by 261.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 23,502 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 10.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,143 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Oracle by 11.0% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,666 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

ORCL traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $53.15. 9,886,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,625,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

