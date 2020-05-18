Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,395,000 after buying an additional 82,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,120,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,036,000 after acquiring an additional 238,793 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,543,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $124.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

NTRS stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.94. 1,126,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,240. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.08. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,952. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

