Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Takes Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 610 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Splunk by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 358,263 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 166,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Splunk by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56,241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $11,361,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.01. 1,364,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 1.52. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $176.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.94.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $457,844.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,988 shares in the company, valued at $31,488,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $801,444.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,453 shares of company stock valued at $13,024,180 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

