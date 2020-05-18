WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,878 shares in the company, valued at $544,368.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

