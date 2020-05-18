XML Financial LLC Buys 2,050 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock traded up $6.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,379. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $111.50. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.