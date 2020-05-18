XML Financial LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,944,000 after buying an additional 157,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after purchasing an additional 141,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.56. 424,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,807. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $143.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.58.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

