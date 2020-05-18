XML Financial LLC Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 258,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after buying an additional 34,541 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1,379.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 34,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 19,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,735. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $44.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.