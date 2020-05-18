XML Financial LLC Purchases 308 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Repligen worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Repligen by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 1,249.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 126,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 15,394 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $1,981,823.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,095.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,796 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total transaction of $425,980.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,800.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,095 shares of company stock worth $9,883,632 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $4.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.71. 575,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,679. The company has a quick ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.32. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $143.93.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

