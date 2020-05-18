XML Financial LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 217,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,997. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.