YOU COIN (YOU) Price Hits $0.0172 on Top Exchanges

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $9.59 million and $3.59 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.56 or 0.02065536 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00084613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00170303 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00039855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000158 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

