Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.28) and the highest is $2.15. Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.78) to ($3.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($8.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.69) to ($3.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.30. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,492.02% and a negative return on equity of 627.38%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 869,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,540. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $76.98.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,914. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,498 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,402. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,313,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after buying an additional 44,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,892,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 906,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,577,000 after buying an additional 241,629 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,198,000 after buying an additional 114,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 387,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

