Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Haemonetics posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

Shares of HAE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.37. The stock had a trading volume of 352,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,258. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $140.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $38,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,112,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,502. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.