Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $736.53 Million

Brokerages expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to announce $736.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $731.50 million and the highest is $741.20 million. Hill-Rom reported sales of $726.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

In other Hill-Rom news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 983.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,864,000 after buying an additional 40,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.84. The stock had a trading volume of 498,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,831. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.03. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

