Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) to post sales of $124.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $116.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $501.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.28 million to $510.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $524.80 million, with estimates ranging from $500.97 million to $551.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HR stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $28.95. 1,100,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,076. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

