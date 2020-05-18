Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to post sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $5.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Shares of WELL traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,034,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Welltower has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 83.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 8.9% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 72,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 226,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 149,088 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,214,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,612,000 after purchasing an additional 666,866 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

