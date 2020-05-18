Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on HR. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,076. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

