Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Brokerages predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) will report sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year sales of $8.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $8.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.57.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 526 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.00 per share, with a total value of $99,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $437,047.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,384. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth about $72,987,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,837,000 after purchasing an additional 345,138 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 318.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 198,099 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,760,000 after purchasing an additional 187,810 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,882,000 after purchasing an additional 171,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $170.54. 295,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $147.14 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

