Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Hold

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

ATNI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Securities cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ATN International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

NASDAQ:ATNI traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.74. 62,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,873. ATN International has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $79.64. The company has a market capitalization of $863.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.24 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATN International news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $183,936.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,131,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 574,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after acquiring an additional 137,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

