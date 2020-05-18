Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avista (NYSE:AVA) to “Buy”

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AVA. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

AVA traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 717,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,301. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avista will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 192,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,060.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $783,520.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,067.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,713,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,433,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,923,000 after acquiring an additional 674,830 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,315,000 after acquiring an additional 482,440 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3,450,460.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 345,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,934,000 after acquiring an additional 314,231 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

