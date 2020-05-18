Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Sells $42,328.98 in Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $42,328.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,200.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Monday, February 24th, Jennifer Rock sold 9,002 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $549,572.10.

Shares of Z stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.62. 4,454,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,913. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 2,373.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on Z. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.