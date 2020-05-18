Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Arik Prawer Sells 5,292 Shares

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) insider Arik Prawer sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $248,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,589.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zillow Group stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,756,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,913. Zillow Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $142,696,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 238.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,776,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,982,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

