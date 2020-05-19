-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 202,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 56,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 285,252 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 809,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASPN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 133,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

