$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) to report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.28. Hartford Financial Services Group reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hartford Financial Services Group.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,145,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,170. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

