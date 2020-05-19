$1.13 Million in Sales Expected for Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) to announce $1.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $1.30 million. Ardelyx reported sales of $20,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5,550%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $4.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $5.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.37 million, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $71.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARDX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 508,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,290. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $133,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $66,184.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,560.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,816 shares of company stock worth $392,452 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,821 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 204,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ardelyx by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 559,666 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Ardelyx by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 258,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,462,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 816,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

