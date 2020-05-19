-$1.33 EPS Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.94). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on H. ValuEngine raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Macquarie lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $86.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.31.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,453 shares of company stock valued at $588,004. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $1,513,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 215,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,309. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

