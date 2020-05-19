11,500 Shares in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Acquired by RVB Capital Management LLC

RVB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Realty Income accounts for approximately 16.7% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,480,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 101.9% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,031 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,035,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 50.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,869,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,083,000 after purchasing an additional 966,903 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O traded up $3.08 on Monday, hitting $53.07. 3,416,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

