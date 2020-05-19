156,392 Shares in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 156,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,290,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after buying an additional 328,146 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens raised Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

In related news, EVP Jerry W. Powell acquired 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,368.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 145,447 shares of company stock valued at $977,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $856.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.92. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.63%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

