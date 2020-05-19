17,765 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Purchased by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $14,309,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,525,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $45.96. 120,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,292. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

