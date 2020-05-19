$2.27 EPS Expected for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to post earnings per share of $2.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Home Depot also posted earnings of $2.27 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $10.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $11.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.04.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.35. 8,309,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,276,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $248.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.28.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Home Depot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 90,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 9,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

