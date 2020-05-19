26,020 Shares in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. 666,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,673. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $950.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.69. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.97 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $122,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.