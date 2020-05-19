3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,231,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of 3M worth $304,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in 3M by 3,725.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in 3M by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,843,000 after acquiring an additional 977,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 3M by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after acquiring an additional 550,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,151 shares of company stock worth $6,242,033 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $148.38. 4,059,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,209. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.11 and its 200-day moving average is $159.36. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

