8,128 Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCY traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.64. 361,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,911. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.92%.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph purchased 75,419 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,061.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,884,449 shares in the company, valued at $735,171,599.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brandt Minnich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $36,440.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,910.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 447,915 shares of company stock valued at $16,450,789. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

MCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

