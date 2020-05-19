AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.4% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,889,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,171,017. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

