ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) PT Raised to $80.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target upped by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,943. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 0.55.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $7,130,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth about $1,945,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $2,319,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,017.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 49,849 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 67.1% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 91,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 36,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

