Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,177 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.7% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.67 on Monday, reaching $367.97. 2,351,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.76 and its 200-day moving average is $328.64. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.